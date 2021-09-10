Local A second Marine from Lawrence has died Pvt. Anthony Munoz, 21, died just two weeks after Sgt. Johanny Rosario was killed in the suicide bombing in Afghanistan.

A second U.S. Marine from Lawrence has died just two weeks after a sergeant was killed during the suicide bombing in Afghanistan.

Pvt. Anthony Munoz, 21, was at the U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island when he reportedly fell from a balcony, according to The Eagle Tribune. Munoz graduated from Lawrence High School in 2018.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Pvt. Anthony Munoz,” Marine Capt. Philip Kulczewski said in an email to the newspaper. “Our Marines send heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.”

Munoz’s death comes after Marine Sgt. Johanny Rosario, 25, was killed in the attack at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Aug. 26 as service members were helping with evacuations following the Taliban taking over the country. She also called Lawrence her hometown.

Rosario was one of 13 U.S. service members and 169 Afghans who died in the attack. She was screening women and children at one of the airport gates as they were attempting to flee the country.

Rosario, a member of the 5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade, is posthumously being awarded a Purple Heart, according to WBZ. Her funeral service is planned for Tuesday at Lawrence Veterans Memorial Stadium, her obituary said.