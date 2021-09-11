Local WATCH: BPD officers sing ‘Star Spangled Banner’ in 9/11 tribute "The men and women of the Boston Police Department will forever remember those lost on 9/11." Boston police officers sing "The Star Spangled Banner." The Boston Police Department posted the video along with the statement, "The men and women of the Boston Police Department will forever remember those lost on 9/11." By Boston.com Staff September 11, 2021 | 9:20 AM FacebookTwitterEmailEmail Newsletter Signup Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up Jump To Comments Be civil. Be kind. Read our full community guidelines.
