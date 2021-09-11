Local

WATCH: BPD officers sing ‘Star Spangled Banner’ in 9/11 tribute

"The men and women of the Boston Police Department will forever remember those lost on 9/11."

Boston police officers sing "The Star Spangled Banner." The Boston Police Department posted the video along with the statement, "The men and women of the Boston Police Department will forever remember those lost on 9/11."

By Boston.com Staff

