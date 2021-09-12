Local Feds want 11-year sentence for Jasiel Correia, ex-Fall River mayor "Unlike some crooked politicians who eventually accept responsibility, Correia remains defiant and in denial." Fall River mayor Jasiel F. Correia II verdict leaving Moakley Federal court with his mother in red, girlfriend on right. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO

Federal prosecutors are seeking an 11-year prison sentence, as well as hundreds of thousands paid back in restitution, for disgraced ex-Fall River mayor Jasiel Correia.

Correia was convicted in May on 21 felony counts, including wire fraud, extortion, and filing false tax returns. In court documents filed Friday, prosecutors shared their reasoning behind requesting the sentence.

In full, they requested 11 years of incarceration, a year of supervised release, $298,190 in restitution to investors, $20,473 in restitution to the IRS, $566,740 in forfeiture, and a mandatory special assessment of $2,100, adding up to almost $900,000.

“Unlike some crooked politicians who eventually accept responsibility, Correia remains defiant and in denial – even after a trial in which 33 witnesses testified against him, the jury convicted him of 21 felonies, and his own lawyer praised the fairness of the proceedings,” prosecutors wrote. “In fact, Correia has not only failed to take any responsibility, he bizarrely claimed – after choosing not to testify – that ‘the real truth’ would eventually come out, and that his trial was a failure of the justice system.”

After his trial in May, he told reporters, “we’ll be vindicated, and my future will be very long and great,” according to The Boston Globe.

Correia, who made headlines when he became the youngest ever mayor of Fall River at just 24-years-old, was found guilty on 21 of 24 charges, and convicted of stealing hundreds of thousands from SnoOwl investors and demanding bribes from four people trying to open marijuana dispensaries in Fall River.

“The betrayal of people who considered him like family, the pervasive lying, cheating, stealing, and blame-shifting, and the egregious breaches of the public trust must be met with a sentence that thoroughly repudiates the defendant’s abhorrent conduct and deters both this defendant and others like him from doing it again,” prosecutors wrote.

Correia will be sentenced on Sept. 20.