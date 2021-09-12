Local Massachusetts man dies, woman injured in New Hampshire crash The crash happened on I-93 around 12:50 p.m. on Saturday.





THORNTON, N.H. (AP) — A Massachusetts man died and a woman was seriously injured Saturday in a car crash in New Hampshire.

New Hampshire State Police troopers said the crash happened on Interstate 93 around 12:50 p.m. in Thornton.

Richard Rosa, a 56-year-old Lowell resident, was driving a 1996 Ford Explorer when the SUV’s rear tire malfunctioned.

Police didn’t specify the malfunction but said it caused the vehicle to go off the highway and into a wooded median.

Rosa was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth.

A passenger, 24-year-old Marianne Rosa of Lowell, suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to a hospital in Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.