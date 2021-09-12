Local State Police investigate fatal crash on I-290 in Shrewsbury Police say the driver struck a tree on the Exit 26B ramp.

SHREWSBURY — State Police are investigating a single-car fatal crash Saturday night on Interstate 290 west, according to a statement.

Police say a preliminary investigation indicates Andrew St. Denis, a 26-year-old Stow man who was driving a 2009 Honda Accord, lost control of the car on the Exit 26B ramp and struck a tree around 8:23 p.m.

St. Denis died at the scene, according to police.

The 26B ramp from route 290 west was closed for approximately three hours.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Troopers were assisted on scene by MassDOT, Shrewsbury Fire, Worcester EMS, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.