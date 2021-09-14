Local
Photos: Public wake for Lawrence Marine killed in Kabul
Johanny Rosario Pichardo was among the 13 service members killed in the Aug. 26 bombing at Kabul airport
On Tuesday, a public wake was held for a Massachusetts marine who died in Kabul during a suicide bombing.
U.S. Marine Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 25, was killed along with 13 other service members on Aug. 26 at Kabul airport in Afghanistan. She was from Lawrence and attended Lawrence High School.
The visitation was held at Lawrence Veterans Memorial Stadium, near Lawrence High School, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. She was buried at Bellevue Cemetery in Lawrence.
Here are photos from the ceremony.
Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.