Local Photos: Public wake for Lawrence Marine killed in Kabul Johanny Rosario Pichardo was among the 13 service members killed in the Aug. 26 bombing at Kabul airport A public wake for Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, USMC was held at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, MA on September 14, 2021. Pichardo, a U.S. Marine, was among 13 service members killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

On Tuesday, a public wake was held for a Massachusetts marine who died in Kabul during a suicide bombing.

U.S. Marine Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 25, was killed along with 13 other service members on Aug. 26 at Kabul airport in Afghanistan. She was from Lawrence and attended Lawrence High School.

The visitation was held at Lawrence Veterans Memorial Stadium, near Lawrence High School, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. She was buried at Bellevue Cemetery in Lawrence.

Here are photos from the ceremony.

Family members greet mourners during the wake for Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, USMC at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, MA on September 14, 2021. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

A mourner pays his respect at Pichardo’s wake. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Mourners pay their respect for Sgt. Pichardo, who was killed in a suicide bombing in Kabul. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

A mourner pays his respect during the wake for Sgt. Pichardo. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo’s family members greet mourners. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

A Marine salutes during the wake for Sgt. Pichardo. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Marines salute during the wake for Sgt. Pichardo. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Raul Ortega holds a Dominican flag during the wake for Sgt. Pichardo. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff