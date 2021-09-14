Local Racing to end with sale of Beech Ridge Motor Speedway in Maine





SCARBOROUGH, Maine (AP) — Racing will soon come to an end in Scarborough with the sale of the Beech Ridge Motor Speedway to developers.

Beech Ridge owner Andy Cusack stunned about 1,000 people with the announcement during a weekend post-race awards ceremony. The last day of racing is on Sept. 23.

“When the announcement was made you could hear a pin drop,” said Andy Austin, a Sanford native and the Beech Ridge race announcer for the past 28 years, told the Portland Press Herald.

The closing leaves just three auto racing tracks in Maine: Wiscasset Speedway, Oxford Plains Speedway and Speedway 95 in Hermon.

The race track’s sale represents more change in Scarborough. Horse racing at the track came to a close last November after 70 years after Scarborough Downs was sold for $6.7 million.