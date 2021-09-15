Local ‘I absolutely thought it escaped from the zoo’: Hiker encounters large rattlesnake while in the Blue Hills Sarah Kleinman almost stepped on what she described as a roughly 5-foot-long snake that was slithering across a trail in the state reservation on Sunday.





Sarah Kleinman’s first thought when she came across the large reptile in the woods was that maybe it had gone missing from the Franklin Park Zoo.

“It was definitely the biggest snake I have ever seen,” the Dorchester resident said. “It just looked like it was in the wrong place.”

But wildlife experts said the scaly creature, while very rare in Massachusetts, was exactly where it should be.

Finish the story on BostonGlobe.com.