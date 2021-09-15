Local Two Maine senators, both vaccinated, test positive for COVID Maine Senate President Troy Jackson and Senate Major Leader Eloise Vitelli both tested positive. Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, is one of two Maine senators who tested positive for the coronavirus, despite being vaccinated. AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty





PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Two of the top ranking Democratic members of the Maine Senate have tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated.

Maine Senate President Troy Jackson tested positive for coronavirus, becoming the highest-ranking official in state government to contract the virus. Senate Major Leader Eloise Vitelli also said she had received a positive test.

Feeling especially grateful for COVID-19 vaccine today. Although I’m not experiencing any symptoms, I tested positive for the virus today after learning I was a close contact of someone else. You can read my full statement below ⬇️ #mepolitics pic.twitter.com/clXk2pgumy — Troy Jackson (@SenTroyJackson) September 14, 2021

Jackson said he is isolating after testing positive in Augusta. He said he is not experiencing symptoms but decided to undergo a rapid test after learning a close contact had the virus.

“While breakthrough COVID-19 infections are far more rare, we know that they are possible. More and more breakthrough infections continue to be reported all across the state and country due to the highly contagious delta variant,” Jackson, D-Allagash, said Tuesday evening in a statement.

Jackson said he was grateful to be vaccinated since vaccines have proven to be effective in preventing severe symptoms and hospitalizations. Vitelli, of Arrowsic, said she was experiencing only mild symptoms on Wednesday.

“I wanted to share my positive test results with the public for the sake of transparency, but also as a reminder that we must continue to use every tool in our toolbox to protect ourselves and each other,” Vitelli said.

The lawmakers are two of several state lawmakers to test positive. U.S. Sen. Angus King of Maine also experienced a breakthrough infection and has since recovered.