Local Police arrest 16-year-old boy allegedly carrying loaded firearm in Dorchester school The teen is facing multiple charges.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday morning at the Community Academy of Science and Health high school in Dorchester after school administrators found he was carrying a gun.

Boston police said officers responded around 10:45 a.m. to the school for a report of a firearm. A small bag, which held marijuana and a loaded firearm, was found by a school administrator who searched the teen before officers arrived at the scene, according to the department.

Police later determined the gun was reported stolen from Braintree in July 2019.

The 16-year-old is facing a number of charges including delinquent to wit unlawful possession of a firearm, delinquent to wit unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, delinquent to wit unlawful possession of marijuana, and delinquent to wit high capacity feeding device. He is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.