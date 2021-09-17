Local Authorities ask for help in locating missing woman Dolly Thapa has ties to Boston, Rowley, and Wellesley. Dolly Thapa

Authorities are asking for the public’s help with their search for a missing 38-year-old woman named Dolly Thapa, according to a statement from the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

Thapa, formerly of Rowley, has been staying in Wellesley. She was last seen leaving a friend’s home in Dorchester on the morning of Sunday, Sept. 12, according to the statement.

Authorities say Thapa is driving a 2002 gray or light green Lexus, Massachusetts license plate number 198AN3.

On Monday evening, Family members reported her missing to Wellesley police.

The Boston, Rowley, and Wellesley police departments, the Essex State Police Detective Unit, and the Essex District Attorney’s Office are all investigating the disappearance, according to the statement.

Anyone who may have seen Thapa since Sept. 12 is asked to call Essex State Police Detective Unit at 978-745-8908 ext. 5199.

