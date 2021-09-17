Local Tropical Storm Odette forms off mid-Atlantic coast It is only the fourth time since 1966 that 15 named Atlantic storms had developed by Sept. 17. The other three times were in 2005, 2011 and 2020. Tropical Storm Odette has formed off the mid-Atlantic U.S. coast. The storm could produce high surf and rip currents across the mid-Atlantic and northeast U.S. coasts and Atlantic Canada this weekend, according to the National Hurricane Center.





MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Odette formed off the mid-Atlantic coast Friday and is expected to weaken Saturday night as it approaches eastern Canada.

Odette was traveling to the northeast at 15 mph (24 kph) Friday evening and was located about 225 miles (365 kph) southeast of Cape May, New Jersey, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami. It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph).

Swells generated by the storm are affecting parts of the mid-Atlantic coast and will cause dangerous conditions off the coasts of the Northeast U.S. and parts of Canada over the weekend, forecasters said.

No tropical storm warnings or watches were issued.

Forecasters expect it to weaken to a post-tropical cyclone as it moves south of eastern Canada, potentially affecting Newfoundland.

It is only the fourth time since 1966 that 15 named Atlantic storms had developed by Sept. 17, according to a tweet from Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach. The other three times were in 2005, 2011 and 2020.