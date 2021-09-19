Local Friends and family attend wake for BU professor David K. Jones "To me he was the unbelievable combination of kind and academically really smart and effective" Milton, MA -- 9/19/21 -- Mourners arrive at Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home for the wake of David K. Jones, a Boston University professor who was killed when he fell through a rusted staircase near a Dorchester T stop. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

The friends and family of David Jones — a Boston University professor who died after falling through an MBTA staircase — attended his wake in Milton on Sunday afternoon.

The wake was held on Sunday at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home in Milton. Visitors were allowed from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“To me he was the unbelievable combination of kind and academically really smart and effective,” Lois McCloskey, BU associate professor, told the Boston Globe at the wake.

Jones, 40, was found on Sept. 11 under a set of stairs near JFK Station in Dorchester around 1:30 p.m. The stairway was previously closed for safety issues.

“David was just so bright, and he had so much to give,” Michelle Sonia Wilkinson, a former classmate of Jones, told the Globe. “That’s why this is so tragic.”

