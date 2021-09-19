Local Camden Film Festival celebrates documentaries in Maine Nearly 70 films were presented online and in person at venues in Camden and Rockland. A scene from From "Ostrov" from the Camden International Film Festival in Maine this weekend. Camden International Film Festival





CAMDEN, Maine (AP) — The Camden Film Festival, which celebrates documentaries, is wrapping up this weekend on Maine’s Midcoast.

The festival opened with “Becoming Cousteau,” from two-time Oscar nominated filmmaker Liz Garbus, about the undersea explorer who tried decades ago to warn the world about the climate crisis.

And the final day wrapped up Sunday with another documentary delving into climate change, “After Antartica,” following polar explorer Will Steger’s lifelong journey as a witness to change in the arctic.

In between there were documentaries on topics from “The Real Charlie Chaplin” to “Listening to Kenny G.”

All told, nearly 70 films were presented online and in person at venues in Camden and Rockland. Those included a new pop-up cinema housed inside a 12,000-square-foot boat barn located on the edge of the Atlantic designed with social distancing in mind.

The festival and its concurrent Artist Programs represented one of the largest gatherings of the documentary community since the start of the global pandemic’s impact last year.