35-year-old Waltham man dies in motorcycle crash on Soldiers Field Road

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A 35-year-old Waltham man died Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle crash on Soldiers Field Road in Boston.
Sarhad Karageuzian was driving a 2002 Suzuki GSXR motorcycle westbound on the roadway shortly before 3 p.m. when the bike “struck the guardrail on the left side and crashed, ejecting Karageuzian,” according to state police.
“Speed is believed to be a contributing factor,” police said. “No other vehicle was involved.”
Karageuzian was pronounced dead at the scene, and the crash remains under investigation.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.