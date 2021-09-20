Local 35-year-old Waltham man dies in motorcycle crash on Soldiers Field Road The crash occurred Sunday afternoon.

A 35-year-old Waltham man died Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle crash on Soldiers Field Road in Boston.

Sarhad Karageuzian was driving a 2002 Suzuki GSXR motorcycle westbound on the roadway shortly before 3 p.m. when the bike “struck the guardrail on the left side and crashed, ejecting Karageuzian,” according to state police.

“Speed is believed to be a contributing factor,” police said. “No other vehicle was involved.”

Karageuzian was pronounced dead at the scene, and the crash remains under investigation.