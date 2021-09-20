Local Hundreds of protesters gathered in front of a UMass fraternity due to sexual assault allegations Officers estimated there were about 300 college-aged people at the protest on Sunday. UMass Amherst students protest outside the Theta Chi fraternity house on North Pleasant Street on Sunday. Ana Pietrewicz / Daily Collegian

Protesters took to the front of a fraternity house at UMass Amherst on Sunday as members there have been accused of sexual assault.

The group of college-aged people gathered at the Theta Chi fraternity and chanted, according to Amherst police in a press release. Around 12:12 p.m, authorities responded to the scene after one of the fraternity members called. When police arrived, the group numbered roughly 300 people.

A Change.org petition calls for the fraternity to be suspended or disbanded. As of Monday afternoon, it had over 15,600 signatures.

“After beginning peacefully, the protest became destructive when members of the protesting group threw objects at the building, tore down a flag, and attempted to gain entry, through force,” police said in the press release. “A fence on the property was damaged and vandalized.”

One of the residents was hit in the head by a bottle thrown by a protester, police said. His injuries were thought to be nonlife-threatening. No one else was reportedly injured.

Amherst police said they called in other officers from the university’s department, Hadley police, and state police to help; there were about 10 officers there.

Police asked the group to disperse around 2:15 p.m. No one was arrested, and police say they’re continuing to investigate.

In an email to The Boston Globe, university spokesman Ed Blaguszewski said the protest focused on reports made online.

“UMass is committed to responding promptly and effectively to all allegations of sexual assault and misconduct,” he said. “We strongly encourage members of our community with information related to the alleged Theta Chi incident or any incident of sexual assault or misconduct to contact university authorities immediately.”

He also said there’s a “variety” of confidential options for those seeking help following an assault or misconduct.