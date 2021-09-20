Local Missing Mass. woman found ‘alive and well’ Dolly Thapa was reported missing on Sept. 12 after she did not return from a friend's home in Dorchester. Dolly Thapa, 38, was found after being reported missing over a week ago. Essex District Attorney's office

A Massachusetts woman has been located “alive and well” after being reported missing over a week ago, the Essex District Attorney’s Office announced on Monday.

Dolly Thapa, a 38-year-old former Rowley resident, was most recently staying in Wellesley. F amily members reported Thapa missing on Sunday, Sept. 12 after she did not return from a friend’s home in Dorchester that morning.

*****UPDATE DOLLY THAPA HAS BEEN FOUND SAFE – CANCEL THE MISSING PERSON ALERT*** — Rowley Police Dept. (@Rowley_PD) September 20, 2021

The DA’s office reported they are unable to provide any other information as to how or where Thapa was located.

Boston, Rowley, and Wellesley police departments worked with the Massachusetts State Police to locate Thapa.