Missing Mass. woman found ‘alive and well’

A Massachusetts woman has been located “alive and well” after being reported missing over a week ago, the Essex District Attorney’s Office announced on Monday.
Dolly Thapa, a 38-year-old former Rowley resident, was most recently staying in Wellesley. Family members reported Thapa missing on Sunday, Sept. 12 after she did not return from a friend’s home in Dorchester that morning.
The DA’s office reported they are unable to provide any other information as to how or where Thapa was located.
Boston, Rowley, and Wellesley police departments worked with the Massachusetts State Police to locate Thapa.
