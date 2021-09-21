Watch: ‘Massive’ water main break floods streets on Beacon Hill

Newsletter Signup
Water flowed through streets — and into homes — on and around Beacon Hill early Tuesday morning, after a water main gate valve broke during construction, city officials said.
The break happened around 12:30 a.m., as a Boston Water and Sewer Commission contractor was working on Myrtle and Hancock streets, the commission wrote on Twitter.
“The contractor was working replacing a water main. In the process of replacing the water main, a gate valve let go on the old water main, which he thought, which we thought shut down, but apparently it wasn’t,” Tom Bagley, the spokesperson for Boston Water and Sewer Commission, told Boston 25 News.
Residents told the news station water came rushing into their homes, not to mention damage caused to the street and sidewalks.
Hancock Street was closed on Tuesday for repairs.
“We had just gotten into bed and I heard water rushing in my place,” said Rob Rottenbucher. “It wasn’t coming in the windows, it was actually coming in through the walls.”
Firefighters at the scene knocked on doors to check on residents, according to Boston 25 News. No injuries were reported and no one needed to be evacuated.
“When you’re working around gates and high pressure pipes, this could happen,” Bagley said. “Unfortunately, we apologize to the residents in the area, this is unfortunate.”
Impacted residents can file a claim with the commission, the news station reports.
