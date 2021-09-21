Local Watch: ‘Massive’ water main break floods streets on Beacon Hill "It was actually coming in through the walls."

Water flowed through streets — and into homes — on and around Beacon Hill early Tuesday morning, after a water main gate valve broke during construction, city officials said.

The break happened around 12:30 a.m., as a Boston Water and Sewer Commission contractor was working on Myrtle and Hancock streets, the commission wrote on Twitter.

#DEVELOPING: A 30-inch water main broke at Myrtle and Hancock Streets and traveled into Cambridge Street on Beacon Hill overnight. Tune in to #Boston25 until 11 a.m. to learn what officials believe caused the flood. 📷: Video courtesy of the Boston Fire DepartmentSTORY: https://www.boston25news.com/news/local/overnight-water-main-break-floods-roads-beacon-hill/KTC7LX6AZJBQDEH5X5NRPAK2MI/ Posted by Boston 25 News on Tuesday, September 21, 2021

“The contractor was working replacing a water main. In the process of replacing the water main, a gate valve let go on the old water main, which he thought, which we thought shut down, but apparently it wasn’t,” Tom Bagley, the spokesperson for Boston Water and Sewer Commission, told Boston 25 News.

Boston: Hancock and Cambridge Street, massive water main break on Hancock flowing all the way down Cambridge, avoid area #Boston25 pic.twitter.com/6omi8FQi23 — Mark Parkinson (@MParkBoston25) September 21, 2021

Residents told the news station water came rushing into their homes, not to mention damage caused to the street and sidewalks.

Hancock Street was closed on Tuesday for repairs.

“We had just gotten into bed and I heard water rushing in my place,” said Rob Rottenbucher. “It wasn’t coming in the windows, it was actually coming in through the walls.”

Firefighters at the scene knocked on doors to check on residents, according to Boston 25 News. No injuries were reported and no one needed to be evacuated.

The main has been shut down by ⁦@BOSTON_WATER⁩ .Companies are going door to door checking on the residents to make sure they are all safe. pic.twitter.com/9ilPd0J0yR — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 21, 2021

The utilities companies ⁦⁦@EversourceMA⁩ ⁦@nationalgridus⁩ are on scene. ⁦ The water has comprised parts of Myrtle & Hancock st , ⁦@BostonPWD⁩ to assess the damages to the streets. There are partial street closures in the area, ⁦⁦@bostonpolice⁩ . pic.twitter.com/JyO7QGaChl — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 21, 2021

“When you’re working around gates and high pressure pipes, this could happen,” Bagley said. “Unfortunately, we apologize to the residents in the area, this is unfortunate.”

Impacted residents can file a claim with the commission, the news station reports.

What a mess! Water gushed down Beacon Hill after a 30-inch main broke in Boston. https://www.wcvb.com/article/water-gushes-down-beacon-hill-into-homes-buildings-after-water-main-break-in-boston/37673913 Posted by WCVB Channel 5 Boston on Tuesday, September 21, 2021