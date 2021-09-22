Local Watch: Connecticut father-son duo sail through blind auditions on ‘The Voice’ "The thing about your voices together is your harmonies were so perfectly knit and peaceful that it really transported me." Jim and Sasha Allen made it through the The Voice's blind auditions, which aired Sept. 21. Screenshot

Connecticut natives Jim and Sasha Allen will be working with Ariana Grande after smashing their blind audition Tuesday.

The Newtown father-son duo sang a duet version of “Leaving on a Jet Plane” by John Denver, with Jim playing mandolin and Sasha playing guitar.

Kelly Clarkson and Grande both turned their chairs around and pitched their teams, but the Allen’s went with Grande (Sasha was visibly excited when Grande turned around).

“The thing about your voices together is your harmonies were so perfectly knit and peaceful that it really transported me,” Grande said. “It was like I was at Woodstock or something.”

The duo has a compelling story: HITC reported that during their introduction, Sasha revealed he is transgender and thanked his family for being so supportive. Sasha said he’d write on paper that he wished to be a boy and tear it up, but when his parents found out they helped him transition. Jim, a music teacher, shared how proud he was of his son.