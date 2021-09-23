Local The Globe and Boston Black News launch community-focused radio program "We’re going to help The Boston Globe reach Black Boston like they’ve never done it before." Boston Black News is partnering with The Boston Globe to launch “Black News Hour Presented by The Boston Globe." ike - stock.adobe.com

Tune in Friday morning for a brand new radio program aimed at elevating the stories of Boston’s Black community.

Boston Black News is partnering with The Boston Globe to launch “Black News Hour Presented by The Boston Globe,” a one-hour radio show to air monthly on Fridays at 8 a.m. This week’s debut segment will feature a conversation with Boston mayoral candidates Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George.

Founded by Pastor Bruce Wall, Boston Black News is Boston’s first and only faith-based, Black-owned, FCC-licensed FM station and TV network. BBN is an offshoot of Boston Praise Radio and TV, also founded by Wall, who is a pastor at the Global Ministries Church in Dorchester.

“We created Boston Black News to provide a more nuanced portrait of the lives of the Boston Black community to counteract the predominately negative or otherwise bigoted stories of our community reported by mainstream media,” Wall said in a statement. “We are very excited that The Boston Globe is joining our ever-expanding roster of news and information programming available for every listener in metro Boston.”

In a release, the Globe said the purpose of the partnership is to develop a space for the Black community to engage and connect with the Globe’s writers, news sources, and community stakeholders to deepen connections across greater Boston, allowing a moment to reflect on the past to learn how to create a better, more diverse, and more inclusive future.

“We understand the importance and crucial role that Black press has played in reporting the hardships and achievements of Boston’s Black community,” said Peggy Byrd, Chief Marketing Officer at Boston Globe Media. “Collaborating with BBN…is a vital part of ensuring that we are supporting independent Black media outlets highlighting the multitude of stories existing in the Black community.

Wall reached out to the Globe about a partnership and was happy when he received a response the next day.

“I knew that we needed to cover stories about Black people and produced by and reported by Black folk,” he told the Globe. “So I [contacted] the Globe because I liked the quality of writing, and I like and appreciate some of the reporters who were there.”

Wall believes the collaboration will benefit his station and listeners, as well as the Globe.

“We’re going to help The Boston Globe reach Black Boston like they’ve never done it before,” he said.

Black News Hour will air monthly on Fridays at 8 a.m. on WBPG-LP 102.9.