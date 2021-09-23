Local Green Line trolley driver faces charges in July crash in Boston that injured dozens Investigators at the scene of a crash between two Green line T trains. Barry Chin/Globe Staff





A 50-year-old trolley operator is facing charges in a late July crash on the Green Line in Boston that resulted in dozens of injuries, according to court records.

Owen Turner of Boston is facing charges of gross negligence of a person in control of a train, and gross negligence of a person having care of a common carrier, according to the records. The crash happened July 30 on Commonwealth Avenue in Brighton.

MBTA Transit Police, who sought charges in Brighton District Court, said Turner initially told them he had no memory of the moments before the crash, according to a police report filed in court.

Advertisement:

Read the full story on BostonGlobe.com.