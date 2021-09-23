Local Monster pothole leads to flurry of flat tires during morning commute on Route 1 in Peabody The pothole reportedly punctured tires on 8-10 cars Thursday morning. A worker walks away from the pothole in Peabody. The right lane has been blocked off from traffic. 7News

A large pothole in Peabody caused some trouble as Thursday morning commuters attempted to get to work.

The pothole was on Route 1 southbound on the overpass over Route 128 just before the tunnel, 7News reported.

According to 7News, the pothole caused eight to 10 cars to have flat tires. Cones blocked off the traffic in the right lane following these incidents.

Drivers are urged to be careful when driving in the area.

Pothole problems in #peabody– 8-10 cars have a flat after hitting this. Cones are now blocking the right lane. Drive carefully! @7News https://t.co/HyG2YaA1ll pic.twitter.com/3F1QDC1xNz — Polikseni Manxhari (@realpolikseni) September 23, 2021

Huge pothole which caused traffic and tire issues this morning on Route 1 South just outside of the Lynnfield Tunnel. #wcvb #boston ⁦@KThompson_WCVB⁩ pic.twitter.com/NChA8E9nbU — Stanley Forman (@sjforman138) September 23, 2021