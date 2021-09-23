Monster pothole leads to flurry of flat tires during morning commute on Route 1 in Peabody

Newsletter Signup
A large pothole in Peabody caused some trouble as Thursday morning commuters attempted to get to work.
The pothole was on Route 1 southbound on the overpass over Route 128 just before the tunnel, 7News reported.
According to 7News, the pothole caused eight to 10 cars to have flat tires. Cones blocked off the traffic in the right lane following these incidents.
Drivers are urged to be careful when driving in the area.
