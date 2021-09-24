Local 11-year-old struck by school bus in Braintree, seriously injured "Responding Braintree Police Officers discovered the child, an 11-year-old female, under the bus but conscious and alert."

An 11-year-old girl was struck by a Braintree Public Schools bus on Friday afternoon and transported to a Boston hospital with injuries believed to be serious but nonlife-threatening, according to local police.

Braintree emergency personnel responded to the scene near 46 Hillside Road, which is about a quarter-mile from East Junior High School, at about 2:40 p.m. after receiving several 911 calls about the incident, according to a police release.

“Responding Braintree Police Officers discovered the child, an 11-year-old female, under the bus but conscious and alert,” police said. “With the help of the Braintree Fire Department and Brewster Ambulance Service, the child was extricated from underneath the bus. The child was conscious and alert upon transport to a Boston hospital.”

The incident remained under investigation late Friday afternoon.

