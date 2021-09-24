Local Dracut woman charged with setting police cruiser on fire at station She recently pleaded not guilty in Lowell District Court and was released on personal recognizance, according to police.

DRACUT — A Dracut woman has been charged with setting fire to two Dracut police cruisers parked behind the police station last week, according to a statement from police Chief Peter Bartlett.

Police charged Alicia A. Burley, 43, with two counts of burning a motor vehicle and one count of trespassing.

She recently pleaded not guilty in Lowell District Court and was released on personal recognizance, according to the statement.

Police say Burley was ordered to possess no dangerous weapons and stay away from the Dracut Police Department unless she has police business.

She was also ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation and any recommended treatment at a local medical facility by Judge Stacey Fortes, according to the statement.

Advertisement:

Burley is due back in court on Nov. 10 for a pre-trial hearing.

Around 9 p.m. on Sept. 15, a police shift supervisor received a call about a fire in the back parking lot of the police station, according to the statement.

Officers found one marked cruiser fully engulfed in flames. The fire was quickly extinguished by the Dracut Fire Department, according to police.

Police say the cruiser was totaled and a marked cruiser parked next to it received such significant heat damage that it was also totaled.

Police found a woman, later identified as Burley, in the vestibule of the station after the fire had been put out, according to the statement.

Advertisement:

Police say she was carrying a can containing gasoline as well as a Bic lighter and a partially used book of matches.

She was taken by ambulance to a local hospital to undergo an evaluation, according to the statement.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation was conducted by the Dracut Police Department and the State Fire Marshal’s Office with the assistance of the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.