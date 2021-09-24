Local Authorities seek public’s help after fires set at Revere Target Officials are looking to identify a man who was at the scene.

Authorities are seeking the public’s help to identify a person who was at the scene around the same time two fires were set at the Target store in Revere on Tuesday night.

“We believe this individual may have information that could help investigators,” Revere Fire Chief Christopher Bright said in a release.

According to the state Department of Fire Services, the city’s fire department was called to the store at 36 Furlong Drive around 8:24 p.m. for a fire in a trash can located inside a family restroom. While at the scene, firefighters spotted another fire in mulch along the right side of the building, officials said. No injuries were reported.

City and state fire investigators believe both fires were intentionally set.

A reward of up to $5,000 is set by the Arson Watch Reward Program for anyone who is able to provide authorities with information that may help them prevent, detect, or solve an arson crime, officials said. Anyone with information on this arson case is urged to call the Arson Hotline at 1-800-682-9229.