Local 9 injured in escalator malfunction at Back Bay MBTA station All the injuries are reported to be minor. An escalator at Back Bay station reportedly malfunctioned on Sunday evening. Jim Tuttle

At least nine people were injured in an escalator malfunction on Sunday evening at the Back Bay MBTA station, according to the MBTA and Boston EMS.

Boston EMS reported the injuries appear to be minor. Transit police and the Boston Fire Department were also at the scene with EMS.

Back Bay T Incident: Shortly after 6pm multiple units responded for an incident at Back Bay T station. A total of 9 patients were transported to area hospitals with injuries reported to be minor in nature. — Boston EMS (@BOSTON_EMS) September 26, 2021

The MBTA reported the incident occurred shortly after 6 p.m. on Sunday on an escalator connecting the Amtrak and Commuter Rail platforms to the street-level lobby of the station.

The MBTA will be closing the escalator until further notice while they investigate the incident.

“It happened as soon as I got up the stairs,” a witness said, according to Mike Saccone on Twitter. “Heard a lot of people yelling behind me and I saw a pile of bodies down the escalator.”

#BREAKING: Multiple people reportedly hurt after apparent escalator malfunction at Back Bay @MBTA station. @RipGodManny says, “It happened as soon as I got up the stairs. Heard a lot of people yelling behind me and I saw a pile of bodies down the escalator.” https://t.co/JjsT8dV9M1 — Mike Saccone (@mikesacconetv) September 26, 2021