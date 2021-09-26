State Police investigate fatal crash

Newsletter Signup
GRANVILLE — Two Granville men died in a single-car crash on Old Westfield Road Saturday morning, according to a statement from Massachusetts State Police.
Around 7:20 a.m., police responded to the scene of the crash. Police found the driver and passenger — Justyn Trempe, 21, and James Novak, 23 — dead in the vehicle, which was discovered 30 feet into a woodline and “had been there for some time,” according to the statement.
Police say Trempe was driving the car some time prior to 6 a.m., when, for unknown reasons, it went off the roadway.
No other vehicle was involved in the incident, according to the statement.
Granville police, fire, and EMS assisted with the crash scene.
The crash remains under investigation and no further information is available, according to the statement.
