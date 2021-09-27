Boston police seek public’s help identifying suspect in Roxbury aggravated assault

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Boston police are searching for a suspect connected to an alleged aggravated assault that took place in Roxbury, and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man.
The assault took place at around 3:58 a.m. on Friday at 1520 Tremont St., police said.
The suspect allegedly assaulted a security officer using a small knife or syringe, according to the police press release. Police described the suspect as a white male who looks to be 35 to 45 years old, 6 feet tall with a medium build and long, light brown hair.
Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact authorities at 617-343-4275.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.