Boston police seek public’s help identifying suspect in Roxbury aggravated assault

The alleged assault took place at around 3:58 a.m. on Friday at 1520 Tremont St.

Have you seen this man? Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities at 617-343-4275.  Boston Police Department

By Mihiro Shimano

Boston police are searching for a suspect connected to an alleged aggravated assault that took place in Roxbury, and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man.

The assault took place at around 3:58 a.m. on Friday at 1520 Tremont St., police said.

The suspect allegedly assaulted a security officer using a small knife or syringe, according to the police press release. Police described the suspect as a white male who looks to be 35 to 45 years old, 6 feet tall with a medium build and long, light brown hair. 

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact authorities at 617-343-4275. 

