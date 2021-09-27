Local Boston police seek public’s help identifying suspect in Roxbury aggravated assault The alleged assault took place at around 3:58 a.m. on Friday at 1520 Tremont St. Have you seen this man? Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities at 617-343-4275. Boston Police Department

Boston police are searching for a suspect connected to an alleged aggravated assault that took place in Roxbury, and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man.

The assault took place at around 3:58 a.m. on Friday at 1520 Tremont St., police said.

The suspect allegedly assaulted a security officer using a small knife or syringe, according to the police press release. Police described the suspect as a white male who looks to be 35 to 45 years old, 6 feet tall with a medium build and long, light brown hair.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact authorities at 617-343-4275.

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify Suspect Wanted in Connection to an Aggravated Assault in Roxbury https://t.co/d0bo0h4nPP pic.twitter.com/r95NiHeqd0 — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) September 26, 2021