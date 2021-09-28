Local Climate activists chain themselves to pink sailboat at Charlie Baker’s Swampscott house Climate activists of the group Extinction Rebellion tied themselves to a pink sailboat they parked in front of Gov. Charlie Baker’s Swampscott home.





SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. (AP) — Several environmental activists who chained themselves to a pink sailboat with the words “climate emergency” on the side at Gov. Charlie Baker’s home on Tuesday morning were arrested, state police said.

In addition to six people who chained themselves to the boat, a seventh person who was on top of the boat was arrested, according to an emailed statement from state police spokesperson David Procopio.

The protesters used the sailboat on a trailer to block the road outside the governor’s Swampscott home at about 7 a.m. It was unclear if Baker was at home.

State troopers asked them to unchain themselves and leave the area.

“When they refused and continued obstructing traffic, troopers specially-trained in civil disturbance response cut the devices holding the protestors to the boat and took them into custody,” the statement said.

The protesters from a group called Extinction Rebellion Boston posted on social media that they “put Baker under a ‘citizen’s arrest’ for his repeated crimes against environmental justice communities and climate inaction.”

State police did not release names or say what charges the protesters face.

