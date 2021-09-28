Local ‘Hateful’ graffiti including racial slur found in Quincy middle school "This graffiti is extremely offensive to the entire school community and will not be tolerated."

Hateful graffiti, including a racial slur, was discovered in the bathroom of a Quincy middle school on Tuesday, school officials said.

South-West Middle School Principal Derek Lakey shared a statement condemning the graffiti, and noting anyone involved will be held accountable and disciplined. He did not specify what was written.

“This graffiti is extremely offensive to the entire school community and will not be tolerated,” he wrote. “An investigation is underway and the offensive graffiti has been removed.”

Moving forward, he said the school will use the incident “as an opportunity to reinforce that as a school community, we stand for respect and inclusion.”

“We pride ourselves on providing a safe and welcoming learning environment for staff and students,” he wrote. “We will continue to emphasize these values at every opportunity inside and outside the classroom.”