Local Red Line train derails at Broadway station; no injuries reported Shuttle buses are replacing downtown Red Line service while MBTA personnel work to re-rail the train. Meanwhile, a lighting strike is causing 30-minute Orange Line delays. The second car of a Red Line train derailed at Broadway station Tuesday morning. Photo courtesy of Elisabeth Boyce-Jacino

The MBTA’s rough week is getting worse.

T officials say a Red Line car derailed Tuesday morning at Broadway station in South Boston, causing severe delays and ultimately requiring the agency to replace train service between Park Street and JFK/UMass with shuttle buses.

“We don’t have a timeline for the resumption of service,” the agency tweeted Tuesday shortly after 11:30 a.m.

MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo said in an email that no injuries occurred during the slow-speed derailment, which happened at roughly 9:45 a.m. According to Pesaturo, 47 passengers who were on board safely exited the train.

“A southbound Red Line train, moving at a slow rate of speed, derailed at Broadway Station, and made contact with the edge of the platform,” Pesaturo said. “The second car of the six-car train derailed.”

A photo taken by one passenger showed damage to the side of the car, as well as cracked windows.

Photo courtesy of Elisabeth Boyce-Jacino

The train hit a part of the sidewalk! pic.twitter.com/0sDgvgaibv — Elisabeth (@ebjacino) September 28, 2021

Pesaturo added that the cause of the derailment is under investigation and that buses would be replacing Red Line service between Park and JFK/UMass stations while MBTA personnel work to re-rail the train.

Red Line train service between Alewife and Park Street and from JFK/UMass to Ashmont and Braintree continues to operate, albeit with delays. The MBTA tweeted that trains may be asked to stand by at stations while other trains switch directions at the crossovers located at Park Street and JFK/UMass.

Red Line Update: Shuttle buses replacing service between JFK/UMass and Park Street due to a derailment at Broadway. Trains may be asked to stand by at stations while service is crossed back. — MBTA (@MBTA) September 28, 2021

MBTA officials said on Twitter around 10:30 a.m. that additional buses were being deployed, after some riders at JFK/UMass reported that there weren’t enough to handle the growing crowd of stranded passengers.

The derailment Tuesday morning comes less than two days after an MBTA escalator at Back Bay station malfunctioned Sunday evening, injuring nine people.

The cause of that incident is also under investigation.

Separately, on the Orange Line, the MBTA reported delays Tuesday of up to 30 minutes due to a signal problem near Wellington caused by a lightning strike.