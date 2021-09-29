Child injured in hit-and-run incident on Columbia Road in Dorchester
A boy was struck and injured in a hit and run incident on Columbia Road in Dorchester Wednesday morning, Boston police said.
Officers responded to the intersection of Columbia Road and Intervale Street at around 7:24 a.m. and found the child, who is believed to be a boy between the ages of 8 and 10, suffering from injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening, according to Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a spokesman for Boston police.
The boy was taken to a local hospital.
