Duxbury man fires gun, accidentally hits neighbor’s house, police say

A Duxbury man is facing multiple charges after police say he admitted to firing a gun and accidentally hitting a neighbor’s house just before noon Tuesday.
Officers who reported to the scene on Chandler Street found the bullet, which the neighbor said came through an exterior wall, according to a department press release.
While investigating the area, an officer then came across Michael Dennett, 64, who police say admitted to firing the firearm.
Dennett is facing the following charges: discharging a firearm within 500 feet of an occupied building/150 feet of a roadway, two counts of improper storage of a firearm, and wanton destruction of property.
Police also suspended Dennett’s firearms license, and his firearms and ammunition were seized.
The incident caused Chandler Elementary School, a school nearby, to delay their early dismissal for a short period of time. The students were released after police were able to determine that there was no threat.
