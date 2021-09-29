Local Mass. state trooper seriously injured when tractor-trailer hits cruiser on Route 128 The trooper was in an unmarked vehicle, protecting a road construction crew, when he was hit Tuesday night. The trooper called for help and was conscious but suffered serious injuries in the crash. Massachusetts State Police

A Massachusetts State Police trooper was badly injured when a tractor-trailer hit his cruiser on Route 128 late Tuesday evening. The trooper was sitting in his cruiser monitoring a road construction crew along Route 128 in Weston when he was hit, WCVB reported.

The trooper called in for help himself and was conscious, but suffered serious injuries, according to a tweet by Massachusetts State Police. He was transported to a hospital in Boston.

State police told WCVB that the trooper was sitting in an unmarked cruiser with emergency lights flashing while on the scene.

“Protecting highway road construction setups is a dangerous and vital duty performed nightly by Troopers,” Massachusetts State Police tweeted.

Advertisement:

Route 128 South was closed for several hours following the crash — which had caused the tractor trailer to jackknife — but has since reopened, according to WCVB.

2 of 2: Injured Trooper radioed for help himself. 95 SB currently shut down. Protecting highway road construction setups is a dangerous and vital duty performed nightly by Troopers. https://t.co/7rdRu37jbL pic.twitter.com/nDkXUCS2kM — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 29, 2021