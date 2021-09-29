Local

2 elderly women dead after car crashes into Needham home

The 89-year-old driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

By mia.mccarthy

Two elderly women are dead after a car crashed into a house in Needham this morning.

The driver of the car, an 89-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The two passengers, an 89-year-old woman and an 86-year-old woman, were taken to the hospital before being pronounced dead.

The crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. when a car slammed into a house located at 860 Central Avenue in Needham, according to police.

Police report there are no charges at this time, and an investigation is ongoing.

Jump To Comments