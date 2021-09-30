Local Car crashes up a staircase in Waltham "When unexpected visitors use the wrong staircase"

A crash in Waltham sent a car up an outdoor staircase on Thursday, according to the Waltham Police Department.

“When unexpected visitors use the wrong staircase…this is why it’s important to watch where you are going and use care when you are driving,” Waltham Police tweeted.

When unexpected visitors use the wrong staircase.



Luckily no one was injured. But this is why it's important to watch where you are going and use care when you are driving.

Police believe the accident occurred when the driver stepped on the gas instead of the break. There were no injuries reported.

According to 7 News, the staircase led to the entryway of a condo located near Hall Street and Taylor Street.

