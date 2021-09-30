Car crashes up a staircase in Waltham

Newsletter Signup
A crash in Waltham sent a car up an outdoor staircase on Thursday, according to the Waltham Police Department.
“When unexpected visitors use the wrong staircase…this is why it’s important to watch where you are going and use care when you are driving,” Waltham Police tweeted.
Police believe the accident occurred when the driver stepped on the gas instead of the break. There were no injuries reported.
According to 7 News, the staircase led to the entryway of a condo located near Hall Street and Taylor Street.
