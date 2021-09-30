Local Louisiana family suffered fractures during Orange Line escalator malfunction, files lawsuit Karson and Holly Bethay and their two children were so severely injured that they required inpatient treatment at Massachusetts General Hospital. The escalator leading to the Commuter rail at the Back Bay T stop was closed Monday morning after nine people were sent to the hospital Sunday with injuries after it malfunctioned. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff





A Louisiana couple and their two children suffered multiple fractures of their lower and upper extremities and “extensive” lacerations of the face, scalp, and head when an escalator at the Back Bay MBTA station malfunctioned Sunday evening, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday in Suffolk Superior Court.

Karson and Holly Bethay and their two children were so severely injured that they required inpatient treatment at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston and face the prospect of extensive rehabilitation and financial impact linked to their recovery, according to court records.

The family is suing the MBTA and the contractor hired to maintain the escalators, Kone Inc., and asking that a judge order the T and Kone to preserve the escalator and equipment related to the malfunction so their expert can examine the materials, according to court documents.

