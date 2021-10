Local 1 dead after piece of metal goes through windshield on I-95 in Danvers "This incident involves a piece of metal that came off one vehicle and went through windshield of another, causing fatal injury."

One person is dead after a piece of metal came off a vehicle on I-95 north in Danvers and crashed through the windshield of another, according to state police.

Police said more information would be provided later Friday.

This incident involves a piece of metal that came off one vehicle and went through windshield of another, causing fatal injury. We will provide update later today when appropriate. Pls note we have not made notifications yet & ask any media on scene not to show victim’s vehicle. https://t.co/2XJPzi6yqk — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 1, 2021

Update:

UPDATE Victim in this incident is an adult male who was the operator. Adult female passenger was also in the car. Investigation is progressing. Further updates when appropriate. https://t.co/AfI2QOI2w1 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 1, 2021