18-year-old dies in Cape Cod crash

An 18-year-old man was killed early Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Route 6 east in Sandwich.

The crash occurred shortly before 6 a.m. just before Exit 59, according to state police.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that the vehicle went off the roadway into the median, struck a tree, then stuck the wire guardrail and rolled over,” police said.

The victim, of Sandwich, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.