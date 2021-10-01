Half-naked man sought in connection with alleged flag theft

Newsletter Signup
Police are searching for a half-naked man who allegedly took the Polish American Club’s flag in Dorchester.
The flag caper allegedly took place around 4:10 p.m. on Saturday, according to police. The man pictured is wanted in connection with vandalism and larceny at the Veteran Memorial flagpole at 82 Boston St.
In surveillance footage, the man can be seen shirtless and clutching a corner of the flag while part of Old Glory drags on the ground.
Anyone who may have information about this man is asked to call Boston police C6 detectives at 617-343-4742.
