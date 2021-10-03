Local Rowley’s water service temporarily shut off due to water main break Service is expected to be restored in six to eight hours.

ROWLEY — The Rowley Water Department reports that the town’s water service is temporarily shut off in parts of town due to a water main break, according to a statement.

Water service is temporarily suspended in the area of Kittery Avenue, Mansion Drive, Fenno Drive, and Bowlery Drive as a result of the water main break.

The Rowley Water Department is on scene, and crews will work non-stop until the main is repaired and service is restored, according to the statement.

Service is expected to be restored in six to eight hours.

Anyone with questions should call the Rowley Water Department at 978-500-5839.