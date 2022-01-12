Local Police seek ‘person of interest’ in Green Line upskirting investigation The incident occurred on a Green Line trolley between Hynes and Park Street stations on Dec. 14 at 1:30 p.m. Transit police

Transit police are seeking the public’s help identifying a person of interest linked to an upskirting incident on the Green Line, according to a statement.

Upskirting refers to secretly photographing or video recording a person’s intimate parts, generally up a skirt or dress.

Police said the person they’re looking for is wanted for questioning related to an incident on a Green Line trolley between Hynes and Park Street stations on Dec. 14 at 1:30 p.m.

The photo released shows a man dressed in a dark sweatshirt, jeans, and sneakers, wearing earbuds.

Anyone with information can call 617-222-1050 or send an anonymous text to 873873.