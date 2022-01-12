Police seek ‘person of interest’ in Green Line upskirting investigation

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Transit police are seeking the public’s help identifying a person of interest linked to an upskirting incident on the Green Line, according to a statement.
Upskirting refers to secretly photographing or video recording a person’s intimate parts, generally up a skirt or dress.
Police said the person they’re looking for is wanted for questioning related to an incident on a Green Line trolley between Hynes and Park Street stations on Dec. 14 at 1:30 p.m.
The photo released shows a man dressed in a dark sweatshirt, jeans, and sneakers, wearing earbuds.
Anyone with information can call 617-222-1050 or send an anonymous text to 873873.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Conversation
This discussion has ended. Please join elsewhere on Boston.com