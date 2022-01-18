Local Green Line service resumes after train stops short Service was partially suspended on Monday night. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff, file





The Green Line will operate regularly today after a train stopped short at a track switch at Park Street, partially suspending service Monday night, according to the MBTA.

The slow-moving train stopped short at about 9:40 p.m., said Joe Pesaturo, a spokesman for the MBTA. Although the transit system initially called the incident a derailment in a tweet, it was “not an actual derailment,” as “none of the train’s wheels came off the rails,” Pesaturo wrote in an e-mail.

Service was suspended between Arlington and North Station, the MBTA tweeted at 10:16 p.m.

