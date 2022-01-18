Local An Orange Line power outage forced commuters onto shuttle buses. Mayor Michelle Wu included. “Orange Line power outage adventure this AM!”

A power outage on the MBTA’s Orange Line Tuesday forced commuters to board shuttle buses to get to their morning destinations.

Among those navigating the disrupted service — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

“Orange Line power outage adventure this AM! 3 diff trains & a shuttle bus,” the mayor wrote on Twitter.

“Some chance encounters [with] friends,” she added, sharing a photo of former Boston City Councilor Matt O’Malley aboard the shuttle bus.

Orange Line power outage adventure this AM! 3 diff trains & a shuttle bus ➡️ some chance encounters w friends 🚌 pic.twitter.com/ee4zHicdw2 — Michelle Wu 吳弭 (@wutrain) January 18, 2022

The power outage on the Orange Line was reported just before 8 a.m., and the MBTA warned riders to expect delays as shuttle buses were deployed between Jackson Square and Back Bay.

Orange Line: Shuttle buses replacing service between Jackson Square and Back Bay due to a power problem. Please expect delays as buses are dispatched. — MBTA (@MBTA) January 18, 2022

Wu, who as an outspoken public transportation advocate has long chronicled her experiences riding the T on social media, has continued to rely on the MBTA to get to Boston City Hall since her election last year, even though as mayor she has access to a free parking spot.

She has said the T is her quickest option for getting from Roslindale to City Hall during rush hour, and has said that she plans to keep taking public transportation as much as possible in order to keep tabs on service. Wu has also pointed out that taking the T is a way to stay in touch with the city residents and has said she’d be “delighted” if anyone approaches her to talk during the commutes.