Boston Public Schools will be closed Friday due to winter storm

Boston Public Schools will be closed Friday, Feb. 4, the school system announced in a tweet.
The news comes as the National Weather Service predicts freezing rain and potentially snow impacting the region Friday when road conditions will likely be affected. “Road crews can’t easily pre-treat when its raining, so roads may quickly get icy before being treated,” the service warned. “Expect difficult driving conditions.”
A winter storm warning will be in effect from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, with “heavy mixed precipitation” expected.
