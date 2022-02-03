Local Boston Public Schools will be closed Friday due to winter storm Sleet, freezing rain, and snow are expected Friday. Boston Public Schools are closed Friday, Feb. 4. David L Ryan/Globe Staff

Boston Public Schools will be closed Friday, Feb. 4, the school system announced in a tweet.

‼️WEATHER UPDATE: Due to the forecast of freezing rain & sleet tomorrow, all @BostonSchools buildings will be closed on Friday, February 4 to keep everyone safe. More: https://t.co/egrMFL4Itv.‼️ pic.twitter.com/7kQcDD43pI — BostonPublicSchools (@BostonSchools) February 3, 2022

The news comes as the National Weather Service predicts freezing rain and potentially snow impacting the region Friday when road conditions will likely be affected. “Road crews can’t easily pre-treat when its raining, so roads may quickly get icy before being treated,” the service warned. “Expect difficult driving conditions.”

Heads Up for Friday! Expect difficult driving conditions. Wintry mix of rain to freezing rain to sleet and finally snow is expected. Also a flash freeze as cold air rushes in. Road crews can't easily pre-treat when its raining, so roads may quickly get icy before being treated. pic.twitter.com/V4HNmJNDnX — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) February 3, 2022

A winter storm warning will be in effect from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, with “heavy mixed precipitation” expected.

Find more information about the upcoming storm here.