Boston Public Schools will be closed Friday due to winter storm

Sleet, freezing rain, and snow are expected Friday.

By Gwen Egan

Boston Public Schools will be closed Friday, Feb. 4, the school system announced in a tweet.

The news comes as the National Weather Service predicts freezing rain and potentially snow impacting the region Friday when road conditions will likely be affected. “Road crews can’t easily pre-treat when its raining, so roads may quickly get icy before being treated,” the service warned. “Expect difficult driving conditions.”

A winter storm warning will be in effect from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, with “heavy mixed precipitation” expected.

