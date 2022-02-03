Local Portion of Green Line extension on track to open in March The part of the project extending service to Union Square is set to open in a matter of weeks, officials said. A test train on the not-yet-open Green Line Extension. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

After multiple delays that have pushed the opening date back a number of months, the MBTA says part of the Green Line Extension is on track to open in May 2022.

“We’ll be ready for service in March,” T General Manager Steve Poftak told reporters during a test train ride on Wednesday, according to The Boston Globe.

Like many projects, the T has faced setbacks finishing the extension due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new rail to Union Square was supposed to open in October last year. That opening date was subsequently pushed back to December. Then, it was pushed back until March.

Advertisement:

The longer part of the extension, which will bring trains to Medford, was set to open in May, but Poftak said it could be the summer instead, according to the Globe.

“We’re still working to nail that down,” he said, as reported by the newspaper.

The first delay, according to officials, was due to supply chain issues brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Then the latest one was due to an elevated viaduct near the Cambridge-Somerville line where the two GLX lines separate – there were productivity issues there.

The entire project costs $2.3 billion. Construction began in 2018 with seven new stations planned, according to the Globe.