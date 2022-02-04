Local 24 people hospitalized in Rhode Island rehab center fire Authorities said the fire was contained to one room and caused the alarm and sprinkler system to go off.





PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A fire at a respiratory and rehabilitation center in Rhode Island has sent 24 people to the hospital and displaced about 40 residents, authorities said.

The fire began Thursday at about 9 p.m. at Genesis Respiratory and Rehabilitation Center, Coventry Fire said. It was contained to one room, causing the alarm and sprinkler system to go off, authorities said.

Coventry Fire Chief Frank Brown said 24 residents were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, and about 40 others were temporarily relocated to other facilities because of water damage from the sprinkler system, WPRI-TV reported. It is unclear what facilities rehoused displaced residents.

About 100 residents live at the facility in Coventry, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) southwest of Providence. According to its website, the center provides its patients with access to respiratory therapists, ventilators and piped-in oxygen.

The State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.

NEW INTERVIEW: A fire broke out at the Respiratory and Rehabilitation Center of Rhode Island in Coventry tonight. Chief Frank Brown says despite the chaos , it was a positive outcome. He says the sprinklers saved lives.https://t.co/oiQngzk3v4 pic.twitter.com/JZ3RnJ0U4N — Shiina LoSciuto (@ShiinaHL) February 4, 2022