$5,000 reward offered for information about the Everett warehouse fire 

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Local and state authorities are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information regarding a large fire in Everett last week.
The two-alarm fire tore through a vacant warehouse on Norman Street Jan. 23, according to the Massachusetts State Police.
The Massachusetts State Fire and Explosion Investigation Section, along with the Everett police and fire departments, are asking for the public’s help in finding who started the large blaze.
Anyone with information can call the tip line at 1-800-682-9229.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.