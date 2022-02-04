Local $5,000 reward offered for information about the Everett warehouse fire The fire ripped through a vacant warehouse Feb. 23.

Local and state authorities are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information regarding a large fire in Everett last week.

The two-alarm fire tore through a vacant warehouse on Norman Street Jan. 23, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

The Massachusetts State Fire and Explosion Investigation Section, along with the Everett police and fire departments, are asking for the public’s help in finding who started the large blaze.

Anyone with information can call the tip line at 1-800-682-9229.

The State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation is seeking the public's assistance in determining who was responsible for setting a large fire on the night of Jan. 23 at 69 Norman St., Everett. Please review and share this bulletin and call the listed number w/ any information. pic.twitter.com/k3qMSfc5Ht — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 4, 2022