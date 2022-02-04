Local Attleboro mayor defends police chief after video shows him in altercation at hockey rink “If I just sit there and do nothing and people get hurt, that’s a bigger problem," the chief said.

The mayor of Attleboro is defending the city’s police chief after a video that shows him getting involved in an altercation after a hockey game on Wednesday.

The video, obtained by WCVB and other news stations, gives an overhead view of Chief Kyle Heagney pushing someone back, who had reportedly been asked to leave the area, while also holding up his badge. The incident happened after a heated game between Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk and Norton High School at the New England Sports Village. Heagney had been watching his son play in the game.

Heagney told The Sun Chronicle he was attempting to get the person he was pushing away from the referee, whom he was attempting to help.

“I’m the chief of police,” Heagney told the newspaper. “If I just sit there and do nothing and people get hurt, that’s a bigger problem. I’m just thankful no one got hurt.”

On whether the chief’s actions were justified, Mayor Paul Heroux said he was “shocked” when he initially saw the video, but then came away with a different opinion after speaking with the chief, according to WCVB.

“He forcefully and quickly pushed the kid away from the referee,” Heroux told the news station. “When he pushed the kid away from the referee he identified himself as [a] police officer and told the kid to, ‘Get out of here.’ The kid then threatened the chief.”

The 17-year-old faces charges of threatening an officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and disturbing the peace, according to WCVB.

“Yes, it was forceful, but I don’t think it was excessive,” Heroux added to The Sun Chronicle of Heagney’s actions.

"I don’t think the chief used excessive force."



