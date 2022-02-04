Local Two educators injured while breaking up fight at Dorchester school "We will follow the BPS Code of Conduct and we are in the process of addressing the issue." Students returned to the Henderson K-12 Inclusion School's upper campus after Principal Patricia Lampron was assaulted.





Two educators were injured Thursday afternoon as they tried to break up a fight between two middle school students at the Dr. William W. Henderson K–12 Inclusion School in Dorchester, where the principal and a blind student were violently assaulted last year, according to officials.

One of the staff members sought additional medical evaluation after leaving the school, according to a letter to Henderson School families from Boston Public Schools Secondary School Superintendent Eugene C. Roundtree II.

“We remain in touch with both educators to ensure they are receiving any needed follow-up care,” Roundtree wrote. Regarding the students, he wrote, “We will follow the BPS Code of Conduct and we are in the process of addressing the issue.”

Advertisement:

Finish the story at BostonGlobe.com.